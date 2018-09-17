Trump directs release of new portions of warrant tied to Russia probe

More
Trump directs the release of some previously classified portions of warrant application for surveillance and text messages related to the Russia probe and Bruce Ohr.
0:21 | 09/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump directs release of new portions of warrant tied to Russia probe
And it's the breaking news from the White House tonight president trump taking the unprecedented step of declassified documents having to do with the Russian investigation. From people he believes are biased against him. The documents include text messages of fired FBI director James call me and from Lisa page and Peter struck. Those two former FBI officials who wrote negative messages about Donald Trump when he was a candidate for president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57891470,"title":"Trump directs release of new portions of warrant tied to Russia probe","duration":"0:21","description":"Trump directs the release of some previously classified portions of warrant application for surveillance and text messages related to the Russia probe and Bruce Ohr. ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-directs-release-portions-warrant-tied-russia-probe-57891470","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.