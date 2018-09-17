Transcript for Trump directs release of new portions of warrant tied to Russia probe

And it's the breaking news from the White House tonight president trump taking the unprecedented step of declassified documents having to do with the Russian investigation. From people he believes are biased against him. The documents include text messages of fired FBI director James call me and from Lisa page and Peter struck. Those two former FBI officials who wrote negative messages about Donald Trump when he was a candidate for president.

