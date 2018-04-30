Transcript for Trump says DMZ could be site of summit with North Korea

Well it was an interesting thought and I had that thought I would look it at various countries including Singapore. And we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ peace house freedom house. And there's something that I thought. Was intriguing I think that. Some people maybe don't like the look of that and some people like it very much. I threw it out today as an idea I also told the president moon. And through president moon we. Connected with and North Korea. There's something that I liked about it because you're there you're actually there where if things work out. There's a great celebration to be had on the site not an. Third party country. So we are looking at. The possibility of doing it in that location. We're also looking at various other countries including Singapore I will say this the good news everybody wants us. It has the chance to be a big event and the United States Cyrus talking to John Bolton about this little while ago. The United States has never been. Closer to potentially having. Something happened with respect to the Korean Peninsula they can get rid of the nuclear weapons. Can create so many good things so many positive things and peace and safety for the world so we'll see what happens. You know I often say who knows who doubts may be. A lot of things change but. Kim Jung Hoon who has been. Very open and very straightforward so far I can only say again so far. But he's talking about getting rid of the site which was that they excite he's talking about no research no launching a ballistic missiles. No nuclear testing. And he has lived up to that for a long period of time longer period of time than anybody. Has seen so we are looking that that is a potential site yes I think to be very interesting I think would be great celebration. If it works out well and if it doesn't work out well. That's the way goes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.