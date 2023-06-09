Trump indictment a ‘sad day in America,’ Mike Pence says

The former vice president said he hoped the Justice Department would “resolve these issues with the former president without moving forward with charges.”

June 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live