Trump says Iran attack on US Navy drone 'big mistake'

More
The president does not believe the drone attack was intentional even though Iran has already taken responsibility, plus one-on-one with 2020 presidential candidate Tim Ryan.
27:33 | 06/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says Iran attack on US Navy drone 'big mistake'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"27:33","description":"The president does not believe the drone attack was intentional even though Iran has already taken responsibility, plus one-on-one with 2020 presidential candidate Tim Ryan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63850502","title":"Trump says Iran attack on US Navy drone 'big mistake'","url":"/Politics/video/trump-iran-attack-us-navy-drone-big-mistake-63850502"}