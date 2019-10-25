Trump could force federal agencies to cancel subscription to NYT, WaPo

The decision would be a "significant cost saving" measure to save taxpayers "hundreds of thousands of dollars," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday.
Transcript for Trump could force federal agencies to cancel subscription to NYT, WaPo
President trump is taking hiss to gripe with the median to a new level. The White House has canceled its subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post administration is planning to instruct all federal agencies to do the same. The White House and the move would save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

