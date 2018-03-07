Trump orders flags to half-staff for newsroom shooting after initial rejection

President Donald Trump has reversed the initial rejection of a request to lower the White House flag to half-staff to honor the newspaper employees who were killed in a Maryland shooting last week.
0:40 | 07/03/18

Transcript for Trump orders flags to half-staff for newsroom shooting after initial rejection
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

