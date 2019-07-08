Transcript for Trump paints Dayton shooter as liberal sympathizer

So my credit political pit bull that tried to make board. These days is there running for president everio in the fold. A couple of hundred particular very low the if you look at Dayton. That was the breadth of that support it I guess you would say yeah. Bernie Sanders I ended. Head game I this I would bet wrong and I. Oh that I look. Political game I don't think they get that it added budget possible I've tried to stay out of that. Then Bernie Sanders. Are nothing if that was found. But nobody ever imagined. Schedules and I have that running the ball over the last today. Make something good to become a word we're getting come up with something that's going to be. Good beyond anything good been done so. You know you have to decide did a very good at this issue. Win them back. Probably a good thing. News update what have you. Background check their important.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.