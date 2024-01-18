Trump ramps up attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of New Hampshire primary

Nikki Haley is firing back at Former President Donald Trump as he ramps up attacks on her ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

January 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live