Transcript for Trump refuses to accept the results of the election

Now to Washington and the White House remaining defiant refusing to acknowledge the results of the election and overnight we've learned of new. Steps the White House is not taking ABC's Alex for Shea has the latest from Wilmington Delaware headquarters of the Biden transition team good morning Alex. Aerial good morning so some Democrats are accusing president tropical preventing up peaceful transfer of power. As the white towels reportedly makes preparations for another year of the trop administration. This morning another sign of president trumps refusal to accept the results of last week's election. The Washington Post reports the white house budget office is now telling federal agencies to move forward. With their budget proposals for the next fiscal year those proposals would typically be issued next anywhere. Weeks after president elect Joseph biting is set to be sworn in. And now secretary of state Mike Pompeo is brushing off criticism after making this comment when asked about preparing for smooth transition. There will be a smooth transition to a separate from administration. President prompt re tweeting that video with the caption. That's why Mike was number one in his class at West Point but during a new interview Pompeo declined to say whether he was being serious. Border reminding everyone that it's all about seventy chaotic we'd make sure the legal process is fully complied with the and I am very confident. That we will have a good transition. That we will make sure that whoever is an office on noon on January 20. Passed all the tools readily available so we don't skip a beat with a capacity keep Americans there. It comes as new details emerge about one legal battle the president is waging. Overnight Pennsylvania revealing that about 101000 mail in ballots were received during the three day grace period after polls closed those lead ballots in whether dear valid. Our at this inner of a trump campaign lawsuit but the latest statewide tally shows drew biting maintaining a 47000. Vote lead in Pennsylvania. Far more than the contested 2000 ballots. Still only a handful of Republican lawmakers have acknowledged biting as the president elect. But you congratulated by everybody had you know why not. Who. Democrats accuse Republicans of going along with the president's extended fight out of fear of losing control of the senate in January. That's when Georgia voters will head to the polls again for two run off elections triggered after the senate candidates there were unable to win a majority Ender elections last week. If the two Democrats win the party gains control of the senate majority whip John Thune tells Politico that Republicans need the president's votes. Adding while trump determines the outcome of his own election. Senate Republicans want him to help in Georgia afterwards biting Tuesday slams trump for not conceding I just think it's his embarrassed. Contracting and this post from 2016 now resurfacing. Showing then vice president biting welcoming Mike Pence of the White House to offer our support for a smooth seamless transition of power. Sources tell ABC news that aides have approached president sob about come to terms with losing the election but they don't expect him to publicly admit that he lost. Clearly instead it predicts that he will try to sow division between his supporters and president elect bite it. Arial Alex thank you.

