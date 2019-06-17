Trump on his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today

More
When asked if he thought Kim Jong Un was still building nuclear weapons, Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, "I don't know. I hope not... He promised me he wouldn't be testing."
1:10 | 06/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"When asked if he thought Kim Jong Un was still building nuclear weapons, Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, \"I don't know. I hope not... He promised me he wouldn't be testing.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63752502","title":"Trump on his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today","url":"/Politics/video/trump-relationship-north-korean-leader-kim-jong-today-63752502"}