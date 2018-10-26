Transcript for Trump responds to arrest of alleged mail bomber

This is an ABC news special. I'm more jobs and in New York we're back with more on that breaking news a suspect now in custody. Related to those suspected explosive devices sent through the mail now more than a dozen packages to of them found just this morning one in New York. One in Florida we're watching the White House right now because president trump is in the east room. At a previously scheduled event this is the young black leadership summit and he is addressing all of the developments in the case he's speaking about right now let's listen. To begin today's remarks by providing an update. On the packages and devices that have been mailed to high profile figures throughout our country and a media organization. I am pleased to inform you. That law enforcement. Has apprehended. The suspect and taken him into custody. I. And incredible job by a lot of calls we've carried out a far reaching federal state and local investigation. To find the person or persons responsible for these events. These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country. I've instructed. Authorities to spare no resource or expense and finding those responsible and bringing them to swift and certain justice. We will prosecute. Them. Him her whoever it may be to the photos. Extent of the law. I must never allow political violence to take rooted in America cannot let it happen. And I'm committed to doing everything in my power as president to stop it. To stop it. I've just concluded a briefing with the Department of Justice following the apprehension of the suspect. I want to applaud the FBI. Secret Service the Department of Justice. The US attorney's office for the southern district of New York. The NYPD. And all law enforcement throughout the entire country credible partners. These people of worked so hard. And to have done it so quickly it's looking like a you're looking. It's a needle in haystack have you do this so quickly they've done an incredible. Incredible job and I want to can grab. Okay. But a bottom line is that Americans must unify. And we my show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens. There is no country like our country. And every day we are showing the world just how truly great we are. So. You are really very special people I wanted to say that before our little talk. And I appreciate the time you've given me and late one one day when he views going to be standing it could be three or four of you actually. Okay. I have no doubt. I have no doubt who pull in this room full in this room wants to be president some. Okay. President trump right now he's again in the east room about the latest developments in the case of those suspected explosive devices. Sent through the mail he said some things very specific here you said despicable. And have no place in our country speaking of the act itself. He says he wants swift and certain justice in this is interesting too he talked about. That we must never allow political violence to take root in America. And that Americans must unify show the world that we are united in peace and love and harmony I wanna go to our White House correspondent Sicilian Vega. To talk more about this is silly it's introducing these comments given lately he's been frustrated with the perception related to this investigation. Feeling as though people were laying the blame on him. And those are tough questions with that this White House has been facing for a few days now and having to attempt to reconcile the president's own rhetoric that we've heard from him on the campaign trail and over the last. Frankly you're so plot and you're so plus with this new call for unity which he just echoed. Right there in the in the White House east room but let me just show you would tweeted just a few hours ago this morning the president put out that's raising some eyebrows Republicans. Are doing so well in early voting in at the poles and and now this new. In quotations bomb stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows news not talking politics. Very unfortunate what is going on Republicans. Go out and vote so the president I'm comfortable with the coverage. This and prickly with those top questions that have not let up wit you know initially the president turned this attack into an attack on the media heated softened his rhetoric in the hours. Added that if rather just say these these bonds these packages. It's your turn to tack to turn this to. Blame the media for what he's saying is is reserve is the media's fault. The White House has pushed back strongly in drawing any connection between. The president's tone and what we're seeing around the country right now but certainly these are not questions with that are going to go away for them particularly. As the rhetoric heats up in the middle of this mid term election.

