Trump says he will sign 'something' soon to keep immigrant families together

The president has been under pressure to take unilateral action.
0:35 | 06/20/18

Transcript for Trump says he will sign 'something' soon to keep immigrant families together
We are. Very strong at the border we're very strong on security we want security for our country the Republicans. Want security and insist on security for our country and we will have that. At the same time we have compassion we want to keep families together it's very important job signing something a little while that's going to do that. And the people in this room want to do that and they're working on various. Pieces of legislation to get it done. But I'll be doing something that is somewhat preemptive but ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure.

