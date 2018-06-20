-
Now Playing: House GOP voting Thursday to end family separation
-
Now Playing: Global outcry from US allies grows against Trump border policy
-
Now Playing: US withdraws from United Nations Human Rights Council
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Trump says he will act to keep families together
-
Now Playing: Trump says he will sign 'something' soon to keep immigrant families together
-
Now Playing: Debate over 'zero-tolerance' policy intensifies
-
Now Playing: Crisis at the border
-
Now Playing: Debate over Trump administration's 'zero-tolerance' policy heats up
-
Now Playing: US withdraws from UN Human Rights Council
-
Now Playing: Comey doesn't agree with IG report but respects the criticism
-
Now Playing: All GOP senators want to halt separation of families at border, McConnell says
-
Now Playing: President Trump digs in on false claim that crime on rise in Germany
-
Now Playing: Trump launches into free-wheeling defense of 'zero tolerance policy'
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers turned away from migrant detention center
-
Now Playing: DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says separating kids at border isn't abuse
-
Now Playing: Rev. Al Sharpton decries separation of immigrant families
-
Now Playing: Senators refute Trump's stance that only Congress can end child separation at border
-
Now Playing: Congressman blasts immigration policy, makes emotional plea to GOP
-
Now Playing: Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers on immigration
-
Now Playing: Justice Department IG investigating Comey memos after FBI referral