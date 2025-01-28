Trump signs executive order to revise Pentagon's policy on transgender troops

President Trump signed an executive order directing Defense Secretary Hegseth to revise the Pentagon's policy on transgender troops, likely setting in motion a future ban on their military service.

January 28, 2025

