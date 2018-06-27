Transcript for Trump says next Supreme Court nominee will serve '40 years or 45 years'

And I'm proud to read book. That just yesterday. Mr. green. Well I. The travel plan. I'm running underscores just how critical it is to confirm judges. Who will support our constitution our rate. Justice Anthony Kennedy. A Barry special guy also known. Just announced a little while ago. His retirement. From the United States. And I'm very honored. That he chose to do it during my term in office. Because he felt confident in me. To make the right choice and carry on is great like yours and flying. And remember this we have that come up. You have to pick a great one. We have to pick one that's going to be there for forty years 45 years we need into lacked. We need so many things to go you know there's so many. Elements go into the making of a great justice of the supreme going to get hit every one of them justice Kennedy's retirement. Makes the issue of senate control all one of the vital. Issues of our time the most important thing we can do Democrats. Want judges who will rewrite. The constitution. Anyway they want to do it and take away your Second Amendment erase your order. Row Altman. That jail outdoors. And destroy your freedoms. And the problem is in the senate. We have. 51. Would have enough. We lose one if somebody gets a big hit Cole let's isn't becoming for a coal but it is over towards and that. It's a very tough situation we need more Republicans. Especially in the standard. We have to hold us and maybe even increased and I think will be able to do it they keep talking about this blue wave. They have blue wave is really sputtering pretty badly direct way is happening just look what happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.