Transcript for Trump Traveling to Kenosha amid national unrest

For more let's bring in Kane at Wentworth in Portland and Alex Perez in Kenosha Alex Democrats in Wisconsin are still urging the president to cancel his trip there warning. He's just fanning the flames by coming what do you believe your reaction may be too this is it. Yeah aerial you know the governor here and Democrats across this state have said they. Just don't believe right now is the right time for the president to visit they insist at this. Community here is still healing and they worry that his visit it's just going to. Create out more divisiveness here and we expect to see some expressions of how divided people are asked the president makes his way here. Later today there sort of seemed to be to cancel all this does who wholeheartedly support that. Police department and law enforcement and those who were calling for. Change and complete reform when it comes to law enforcement the president has said he's coming here to visit and support law enforcement so as you might imagine there are people that. Because of that are feeling very strongly on either issue. When it comes in this and so we expect to see some of that when the president. Comes here and later today burial there. Only a polarizing visit Alex what's the latest on the investigation into Kyle written house and the police shooting of Jacob Blake it's. Deck area seems a lot of things are just really kind of locked in place right now as far as Kyle written house all his. Hearing was extended postponed until September 25 so the really won't be any movement there until that time his attorneys have said. That they expect to make this a case of self defense now when they come sued Jacob Blake well best state Department of Justice right now is investigating that case the shooting happened on August 23 they have about thirty days to present their findings. To the local prosecutor here at this point it's really unclear how what kind of evidence they've uncovered or where things stand. And also separately there's a federal civil rights violation investigation that the federal department of justice's handling so all three of these investigations happening at once and right now we're. We really don't know when we can expect to get some answers from any of those. We know you're following them very closely Alex and hundreds of people took to the streets there in Portland Cain out overnight. You've been there it's been about a hundred day is now you even had a pretty close encounter with some of these protests over the weekend can you tell us what happened. Gary also reroute their Sunday night at a protest outside of the multnomah county sheriff's office so it wasn't in downtown Portland where the protests had been taking place here. As you mentioned for nearly a hundred days say it was an aggressive. Situation at my cameraman was really attack they put their hands on my producer they put flashlights right in my eye they did not. Want us there it was a violent in this was a protest put on by the Pacific northwest youth liberation front and that same group. Took to the streets again last night Dave Marshall they believe is the mayor Ted wheelers. Home moves in building in the pearl district chairman Portland's. And they were setting fires and they were breaking windows. The police department said that they actually closed furniture out of a store and lit it on fire. Shooting fireworks inside buildings. Eventually they deemed it awry and until now we're talking about nineteen arrests last night. 29 arrests of the night before and also the last night for the first time in a long time that we haven't seen. I knew that CS gas deployed but certainly they're taking to the streets. Nice after night here important aerial. Yakking at labeling that sort of as it is cynical way as Ted wheelers birthday celebration clearly not a celebration and. I mean you're absolutely right when you say that ever really were out here months ago. There was a clear black lives matter movement there were people in the streets. Talking about racial injustice and police reform and how to move forward I mean it won't when protesters were sitting. In the street listening to people taught. And it's very different now at now we're seeing us much smaller group of people again at the Pacific northwest news liberation front's. They seem to be inciting violence. And right now the governor is saying that she wants to create a community forum for people can dads and community leaders can come forward protest leaders could come forward and speak with America. About how they can really move. Forward here. Sides can tell those conversations start the half and people are still taking to the streets and I want to mention that they do you anticipate another large rally on Saturday. Again you may see those approach from. Protesters coming in to town in their tracks they do expect Vatican Saturday. And has been a flashpoint for so long now analogy I wanna for the same kind of question TU do you think things could calm down. They're in Kenosha anytime soon what do you think it would take. You know there L it's really hard to imagine a situation a scenario right now where things would calm down it is just that both sides as I mentioned both sides of the issues here just feel very adamantly. About what they are trying to I did accomplish about the changes they want to see. There seems to be very little middle ground and so those voices are growing louder but it seems right now that they're not really listening to each other. And so imagining a scenario where there's going to be sort of a quiet conversation where the messages are heard hey it just seems like that's not. Necessarily gonna happen anytime soon. Right now Ontario and we've even seen Jacob Blake's on family calling for calm and instead of chaos Alex Perez and Cano whitworth thank you so much very diligent coverage. Stay safe out there.

