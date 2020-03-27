Trump on unemployment numbers: 'It's nobody's fault'

More
The president spoke about how Americans need to return to work to restart the nation's shutdown economy, saying the time would come "pretty quickly” during a White House briefing.
52:41 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on unemployment numbers: 'It's nobody's fault'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"52:41","description":"The president spoke about how Americans need to return to work to restart the nation's shutdown economy, saying the time would come \"pretty quickly” during a White House briefing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69826783","title":"Trump on unemployment numbers: 'It's nobody's fault'","url":"/Politics/video/trump-unemployment-numbers-nobodys-fault-69826783"}