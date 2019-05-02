Transcript for Trump on US economy: Unemployment at lowest rate in over half a century

Over the last two years my administration has moved with urgency. And historic speed to confront problems neglected by leaders of both parties over many decades. In just over two years since the election. We have launched an unprecedented. Economic boom. A boom that has rarely been seen before. There's been nothing like it. We have created five point three million new G ups. And importantly added 600000. New manufacturing jobs. Something which almost every once said was impossible to do. But the fact is we are just getting started. And I. Wages are rising at the fastest pace in decades. And growing for blue collar workers. Who I promised to fight for. They're growing faster than anyone else. Thought possible. Nearly five million Americans have been lifted off food stamps. The US economy is growing almost twice as fast today. As when I took off Hamas. And we are. Considered. Far away the hottest economy. Anywhere in the world not even throw. A unemployment. Has reached. The lowest rate in over half a century. I. I. African American. Hispanic American. And Asian American unemployment have all reached their lowest levels ever recorded. And I. Unemployed read for Americans with disabilities. Has also reached an all time low. It. Are working now. Than at any time. In the history of our country 157. Million people at work. We passed a massive tax cut. For working families. And doubled the child. Tax credit. We virtually ended the estate tax or death tax. As it is often called. On small businesses. For ranchers. And also for family farms. We eliminated the very unpopular obamacare individual mandate penalty. And I. Critically ill patients access to. Lifesaving cures. We passed very importantly. Right. To try. My administration. Has got more regulations and a short period of time. Then any their administration. During its entire ten year. OK. I. Comedies are coming back. To our country. In large numbers. Thanks to our historic reductions in taxes and regulations. And we have unleashed. A revolution. An American energy. The United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. And I. And now. For the first time in 65 years. We are any net exporter. Of energy. Okay. After 24 a months. Of rapid progress. Our economy is the envy of the world. Our military. Is the most powerful. Honor it by far haven't. America. Is again winning each and every day. And. Members of congress this day. Of our union is strong. Okay. That sounds so good at. Our country is vibrant. And our economy is thriving like never before. On Friday it was announced. That we added another 304000. Jobs last month alone. Almost double the number expected. And economic America was taking place in the United States. And the only thing that can stop him. Our foolish wars. Politics. Or ridiculous. Partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation. There cannot be war. And investigation. It just does it work that way. We must be united and home. To defeat our adversaries. Abroad. This new era. Of cooperation can start. With finally confirming. The more than 300. Highly qualified nominees who are still stuck in the senate. In some cases he years and years waiting. Not right. The senate is fail to act on these nominations. Which is unfair to the nominees. And very unfair to our country. Now is the time for a bipartisan. Action.

