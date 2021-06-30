Transcript for Trump visits Texas to discuss the border

It is day great branded taxes he's a Great Britain MI and when I was. Governor he was president anytime I called on the president he was there to step up and help our fellow Texans. And one of the things that he did better than anything else and definitely better than any other president is. He stepped up and eat secured. Our border and cap Texans and Americans say. We've had a great team. And the people in this room everyone as a friend of mine in one form or another week dealt with the each other prepared for years and we brought the border to a level that it has never been mark you have been incredible. Tom Allman has been. Unbelievable that nobody knows that like up. And I have to say to that you did egregious abuse stepped up you came in stepped up to agree to we appreciated you still doing it. But the border has never been this way it went from the best border we've ever had in the history of a country that twenty years you know they like to say. Over 22 year print now it's the best ever by far. Took two and a half years to start the wall because we were sued by everybody. And then and largely by the Democrats in congress by the way and now by the way it is doing it disinformation campaign. As saying that the unsafe borders your fault. You believe this because they're getting killed with the voters and others all. We got a problem. So let's blame the sheriff's. Let's blame the governor's let's blame everybody else but them. They're also saying it would defund the police they came out with the Serbs to fund the police. And there are you know it's about document that that's an issue just look at ANC had look at Omar. How she doing Hauser country doing that way and telling us how to run our country right now. How are they doing and now they're saying now ago it was them. Us that want it to defined its tension it's like Russia resurrection. And what's it rusher pressure assess it. What's at all about this at all you were very friendly well that's been proven to be false not only false. It was them that were associated. With the Raj it was them that Democrats and Hillary and the group that gave money to rush yet. So what's it gets disinformation campaign and it's a terrible campaign. Where there trying to say this is a disaster for them let's blame the people that have really done something about it and can't do something about it. But when your hands get to because you're no longer control. The White House or congress. It's it's a disgrace and we worked ordered art we've worked on it long that would discuss it every week. And we had a down to a point that. We never seen anything like it I'm so glad that you mentioned that no because the fentanyl was almost a non factor. And now here are just pouring into our country and it's the most dangerous oval which is pouring into our country. And we've stepped also. Human trafficking mostly in women. The human trafficking was almost we've built almost 500 miles of wall. Despite. Two and a half years of lawsuits litigation. Started by congress Nancy Pelosi of the congress they sued us for everything. And we won the suits and we started. And within a few months you would have had the world totally complete. And they were painted this supposed to paint the wall and they aren't even doing that.

