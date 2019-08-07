Transcript for Trump's approval rating highest since beginning of presidency

And guys we're gonna check in on the latest ABC news Washington Post poll on the historic high for president trump 44% of Americans think. He's doing a great job and this is the highest approval rating. Of his presidency but I want to bring in John for hope for holding NRDC bureau to break down some of the other numbers. John that you know what these numbers mean going into. The campaign for president charm came just break it on down for a. Yet morning Kimberly while you pulled out the one number that president trump is probably going to be happy with in this poll which is that that's 44%. Approve approval rating is the highest of his presidency. And it comes on the heels of last week his campaign and the Republican National Committee. Announcing that they raised over a hundred million dollars towards his reelection effort so this poll Kabul what those numbers are definitely proving that he's going to be a formidable candidate for reelection. But it's also important to keep these numbers in context and if you look at that average of all ABC news Washington Post polls. Throughout president trumps first about two and a half years in office his approval ratings only around 39 and a half percent which if you look historically. Is the lowest it's been for presence in the modern era. So you know you can definitely take out some of the good from this poll for president trump on the economy he gets higher marks than he has in the past. Abu are still very early in this process and their stills definitely some time and and you know any events that sort of up and that number. I'm the president trouble definitely like that 44% number that you mention it. Right so it's sort of both sides of the coin here read what what do you tagged. Yet mixed bag what do you think counts more as people. Head to the polls the economy which they're strong numbers there or the president's moral compass. Right let's count the million dollar question that you're asking there and there is always that old adage. You know it's the economy stupid and you would think. That a president who does who has seen good economic numbers in the last couple months and has seen his approval rating sort of steadily take up. Would be in good opposition for election but we also know that presidents from is a different animal. And it's hard to tell really how those other factors how people feel about him personally whether or not they trust him whether or not they think he's a good leader. We'll also factor in there's another number in this poll that 65%. Of Americans think that president trump has act as. Acted on presidential. Since he's been an office but it's also unclear whether or not people are actually going to vote on that because there were a lot of people back in during the 2016 election who may have disapproved of and then candidate Trump's personal conduct. But and still act ended up actually voting for him for president so. It's that step we hard to tell but there are some deftly mixed numbers in this. Yep pretty interesting and done I I know that you have some numbers or lined. Biden as well. Yep that's right one of the numbers that definitely set out from this poll was that former vice president Joseph Biden. Has a 10% lead among registered voters over president trump and any fourteen. I percent lead that among that did tugged among the general public. Which is a pretty striking number now it's obviously very early. In the process in these Democrats are still obviously going through their own primary. But fourteen points is a significant number but if you go back and look at pulls back from 2012 and 2008. He saw people like Rudy Giuliani leading the Republican primary back then you saw Hillary Clinton way up in certain polls over Bernie Sanders back and we all know that that turned out very differently. So this is a number that a lot of people are gonna talk about but it's also important to remember the historical context and other things can change. Very quickly to. All right John her whole Vick and our DC bureau thank you so much for being with us today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.