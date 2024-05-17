Trump’s defense attorneys on the attack against Cohen

Former President Donald Trump's defense accused Michael Cohen of lying about a phone call related to the hush money case. ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire provides analysis.

May 17, 2024

