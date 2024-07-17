Trump's grandchild, Kai Trump, addresses RNC

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of Trump, took to the RNC to, as she put it, "share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see."

July 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live