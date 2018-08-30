Transcript for Trump's morning tweet storm

The president was very busy on later this morning going after the media and a rupture probe Alex Mallon as the latest on that Alex. President seems a little at this morning. Yeah eleven tweets in a span of about two hours dies and and it looks more like it warm up act. Ahead of his visit to Indiana later today he's going to be. Appearing at a campaign rally there this evening. The president is tweeting about lashing at a news organizations who have covered the departure of his longtime white house council a council comic and in a pair of tweets that seemed to sort of contradict each other. This first one where he says a pocket trump and Jared Kushner had nothing to view with the so called pushing out of dom again. Contradicts this tweet you at the EC right up there on the screen. That's as the Russia great rush of witch hunt did not come into play even a little bit with respect to quote my decision on dom again now those words my decision. Now it's starting to raise eyebrows here at the white house with reporters questioning well yesterday the official line at the White House was that Don me and this was. His decision and an accord to our reporting actually dumb again had planned to depart from the White House falling. Of what they hope will be the confirmation of Supreme Court. That what they will hope to be desperate next Supreme Court justice Brett Cavanaugh. That's not the only sweet that's raising eyebrows here at the White House among the white house press corps this morning this tweet about NBC news last at NBC news in his innings he talks about. His interview with Lester holt last year and he says when Lester holt got caught fudging might take on Russia. They were hurt badly. And that portion is kind of scratching heads here at the White House it's unclear exactly what the president is referring to here and we have asked the White House about that. But he might be referencing his interview with Lester holt following is firing of genes called me. Last you don't remember when the president. Was explaining his reasoning for firing teams coming he said that Russia was on his mind when he made that final decision the president in his previous previously pushed back. That that was the reason but this is the first time that he or anybody else in the White House seems to be claiming that that might be. That doctored sort of tape but that is the first time that we've ever heard that. From the White House if that is what he's referring through here. Right and Alexander the president was also asked that the federal response to hurricane Maria. After Puerto Rico revised its death told nearly 3000. I want you think the listened to his response to that. I think we're quite well I think we did a fantastic. We're still. Put a lot of difficulties with or it was straightening out this faculties even. And how response being received. I mean the president's statement that the response was terrific is definitely receiving little bit of back let's especially from San once. Mayor Carmen Ewing crews who said in a statement. President trump continues to demonstrate his inability to understand what his job in this crisis is all about this was never about hand as was never about politics. This is about saving lives his lack of sensibility is neon offensive. 2975. People died because of it inability to get the job. Done now you'll remember that president trump. And mayor cruising gauged in that very public bitter feud last year when she criticized the president for not being quick and nothing getting relief to Puerto Rico. Now to present at the time said that she had very. Pore leadership ability and accused Puerto Rican of Philip officials for not being quick enough. To help themselves there but the president Brit repeatedly tried to brush up any criticism. That this is in any way compare oval situation through what President Bush faced. With Hurricane Katrina even as this new estimated that coal far exceeds that of what was estimated you happen out of Hurricane Katrina. But for his part Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rossi O said in in in announcing these numbers. That yes I made mistakes he said we could have done things differently. But the president there answering questions on this yesterday. In the past he said that diverts the White House response was a ten out of ten. Those comments yesterday saying it was terrific. Things instigate it he's not going to be changing his position on that. At one of criticisms as comparing how much more quickly Florida and Texas bounced back. From the storms that they dealt with compared to Puerto Rico the president's response was. That Porter is a different situation being an island and their own economic problems made it a little bit more difficult there. But this probably won't be the last we hear. On this issue Alex Malin from the White House thanks Alex.

