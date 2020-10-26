Transcript for How Trump's rhetoric is casting doubt on the election

The only way look at all lose this election. As if the election is rigged to remember that. What's going on when balloting will prove to be one of the great catastrophes. In the history of our country even beyond elections. For months president Tran has been casting doubt on the legitimacy of the twenties when he presidential election. Claiming without evidence that Zealand boats are parade and then to delay in the election result is the sign out front you don't going to be able to know the end of this election. In my opinion for weeks and months. Maybe never. Experts say higher voter turnout and an increase in mail in ballots could cause a delay in results for the election but that a delay it's not a cause for alarm. So why is the president questioning the legitimacy of the election. Take a look at West Virginia Millman selling the ballots. They're being sold him being dumped in rivers and this is a horrible thing for our country there is mix is not there is no this is not going and well there. Trump. Has apparently used his appearance here rhetoric when he talks about the election honey I eat cheese is he rhetoric is any sound senior Rooney area which means that logic and is not allowed to count against that she's here is did he say well now actually after his show that this doesn't happen very often at all. There is no Neil. I think his days as pets they're hiding. And the Democrats know it. In this setting it up for KS and that's what they've done. President trump has rented his rhetoric on voter fraud and focused much of his attention on mail in ballots. Because what they're doing is with the ballots. This and they add tens of millions of ballots. Unsolicited not Wear that big ads but unsolicited. And that now called us this is going to be a fraud like you've never seen it. There is no evidence that widespread or systematic absentee voter fraud is it real phenomenon. The conservative Heritage Foundation actually took a look at this recently and found that over twenty years and over 200 million mail in ballots cast they could only identify a 140. Instances of absentee. So it's just not a problem at any scale. And when it comes to mail in ballots you know they due hound the mechanisms in place to check the ballots that are being returned. Jewish or their accuracy just as coworkers will match signatures each object to vote in person at the scene matching process occurs when you return your ballot by mail. Ballots are printed and envelopes are printed on special kinds paper. Which would make any attempt to engage in fraudulent manufacturing. Of ballots are envelopes are virtually impossible. President trump has largely polarize the issue about absentee voting gets cast doubt. About voting by mail for months and I think that that message has resonated with his donors. One survey found that Democrats are more than twice as likely to use mail in ballots as Republicans this election. This means that on election night. Preliminary numbers could skew Republican as the mailing votes are counted in the days after the election. The results could shift more democratic and Gordon and it's nice. On November 3 you're watching and you see who won the election and I think we're gonna do well because people are really happy with the job we've done but you know what. We won't know we might not know full months because these ballots a get a BO lover. There's been a lot of talk about how election outcome will be. Delegitimize. Called into question if we don't have all the votes counted on Election Day which is really fallacy when elections are called whether they. Reported. The number of outstanding. Com and a set up typically provisional ballots that still have to be counted. No one is elected. Election. One way of understanding trust rhetoric is to think about it and parents which is mandatory figured it can be understood globally as. And I'm just Ella and diseased kidneys and you know I'm not saying the election as rigged election. That's saying he needs Betty. I hope it's going to be a fair election if it's a fair election why I am a 100% on board but I'm I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated. I can't go along with. Trump has cast doubt on the legitimacy it in person voting clout has called on supporters to independently monitor polling locations. I don't bring my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully because that's what has happened I am urging them to do it and as you know today there was a big problem in Philadelphia they went in to watch that what they call poll watchers are very safe very nice thing. They were thrown out they weren't allowed to watch you know why it is bad things happen in Philadelphia bad things. Poll watchers in most states need to be registered to enter. In this case the so called poll watchers were not authorized according to the Philadelphia admire him. I'll try it is an expert. And I think he. Constantly using horse or insulating. Exchange despite all watchers. Out of any you feel light and they're really scary. By the way went way not have when you see shenanigans please report it here. The real authority there watches and it started to watch. This isn't the first time Donald Trump has questioned the legitimacy of the US election. In 2016 when he won the Electoral College. Lost the popular vote. Trump claimed that evidence that millions of votes were cast illegally. He's. Preemptively doing that is funny twenty. So GE is lean ground work for an argument that says I didn't lives each. Brian this year is is that Donald Trump will take it in Asia the fact that there is this gap where he don't know who is one. Where he looks like he's winning ease ahead. And he declared. And he'll say I don't count the ballots the election is older I have one. The unsolicited millions of ballots at this sending it is damaged everybody that. And the Democrats dog better than anybody else say you're gonna need nine justices up there I think it's going to be very important. I think I'm counting and then to look at the ballots definitely I don't think well I hope we don't need them. In terms of the election itself but for the ballots I think sell a close election could allow more room to challenge the results and called for ballot recount. Similar to the bush gore presidential race in 2000 yeah. We have a recent example twenty years ago at the Supreme Court here being so we're child says yeah we do suggest is because it might be decided in court. I think what he's trying to do appear to need an answer to study and work these arguments and a leader to say you know the Supreme Court should decide whether or not she can teach how. Alex tried every election with all these valid ballots. Democracy in the United States depends on free and fair elections and hinges on the peaceful transfer of power. Where people raised concerns about a peaceful transfer of power it's disconcerting. Candidates would question. That's. There to see what happens you know that had been complaints very strongly about. The ballots and the surge is this get rid of the ballots and you have a veterans who have a very peaceful there won't Beatrice for a friend. They OB a continuation. They talk about would you accept a peaceful transfer and the answer is yes I wells but I want it to be an honest election and so does everybody else. Whether trumped means it or not I either way he is entitled to. Because it erodes the whole electoral process into our. And it uses current clients Keeney strategy rather than squeeze. She tried taking a mass. Much can happen between. November and December to legitimize the outcomes to clarify any possible errors and see you showed that the United States house a vigorous electoral system that can produce elections that have some level of legitimacy. For the majority of American.

