-
Now Playing: Has Trump’s rhetoric inspired acts of violence?
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - US hits new COVID-19 record
-
Now Playing: Early voting continues around US
-
Now Playing: This pink suit is powering change this election
-
Now Playing: Ads by political rivals in Utah go viral
-
Now Playing: VP Pence continues campaign after staff’s positive COVID-19 tests
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris doubles down on promise to not ban fracking: 'We're aligned on this'
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris calls Trump's attacks on her 'predictable' and 'childish'
-
Now Playing: Fewer undecided voters is good news for Biden in the Midwest| FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Mark Meadows' conflicting COVID-19 messaging
-
Now Playing: Here’s everyone who's tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to the White House
-
Now Playing: Pence continues rallies despite 5 aides testing positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Record numbers at the polls as candidates make final push
-
Now Playing: Mike Pence's chief of staff, 4 others test positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 a top concern as election nears
-
Now Playing: A look at Latino voters in the US
-
Now Playing: Early voting breaks turnout records across the country
-
Now Playing: 'This is a team sport': Tom Bossert on managing the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Nate Silver on how 6 key states could impact election results