Transcript for US COVID-19 emergency

Well while the country was consumed to last week with a presidential election the corona virus pandemic didn't go anywhere of course. This week the US has reported over 727000. New cases of Coleman nineteen as a weekly record in the US's quickly approaching its record. Number of hospitalized. Patients. Hasn't endemic regions this critical point prison like Joseph Biden is already meeting with his corona virus task force addressing the public about his approach to dealing with it. And let's talk about a little news break it down joining me now for the latest on this subject the government response to grow and ours is former. Present reform program Homeland Security advisor Tom Bonser and infectious disease doctor Todd Eller bad men do both. We begin with doctor Eller. Is hospitalization. And death numbers are also opt in addition to the case numbers multiple states setting new records every day so. Where are we in the endeavor where at least you don't. Terry we're not a good place right now because our baseline is so high think about this for second it's hundreds of thousands of cases each day. And we're told she went there we know that this virus loves the indoors you're gonna expect pieces to go out. Cases is not the biggest problem but what happens when you have somebody ace is is it beats the greater cost both patients and that's the major problem you've got because we start running out of hospital capacity and we take era the Colbert and equally as important that nautical the ancients. What happens is that's when you have to start getting these very stringent regulations and and shutting things down and pausing on reopening and taking steps back so we really have to get on top of this quickly. And like our audience take a look at this video out of Naples Italy on abuse and patients are being administered oxygen. In their cars. In the parking lots outside hospitals and countries in Italy southern region. As those hospitals still up there. So is that where the Internet is such a dramatic an ominous picture. Is that some think could happen in the United States given the pressure on our health care system. Absolutely you know that often times Europe. Is at a bus by weeks even months what we see happening in Europe we have to recognize could happen here. That is truly an ominous prospect so Tom. Let's go to how how the leadership in response pres elect Joseph Biden already appointed and Matt would discredit our task which is there anything. You can really do right now between now and inauguration day when it certainly looks to all purposes like he's Gordon. Lead the country soon those powers what you do to get a sense frenetic in this timers who really have to present charm until territory. Right now Terry just pointed that you hit the nail on the hand by pointing out that they're constant and it. There calendar drawer political transition doesn't line up with the you know interests of this virus so. What I what I can say is that idol seeing indication that president trumps a change is approach years and what we need to do as a country. It's a change are approaching a mouse the momentum that the doctor just distract. People don't think of it this way they think you Linear gross. This is about to turn into geometric rose in double and you doubled and it doubles. The momentum that you picked up now is going to yield really really terrible results in a month or two months' time so the next seventy days. Before we get to the inauguration of a new president. We could see 400000. New cases a day. Or numbers along that order magnitude. That is a staggering prospect in just think about then what a new administration will be inheriting they'll be inheriting moments and missed Mary Hart who arrests. So I would say. Two things we need to speak deliberately. That a governor's and mayor's of this country and we had to speak to the people of this country. We don't want to repeat the mistakes we made of the spring. We waited too long and hot spiders went New York to put strict strict rules and clinics. They also don't want to overreact in court unnecessary controls in place. In areas that are not yet hot spot sort of don't have large amounts of virus. Unfortunately we're re are today Terry. Those things are flipped around on merrier for over thirty states. Seeing these levels reached. Higher levels and brook terrible inflection points into this geometric you know presidential roster. But nevertheless. That response. Measured appropriately is. Absolutely necessary today and call president elect Biden can do is offer his his hopes. Encouragement. As bully pulpit leadership. I think president trump. Test and really. Take this upon himself and not rely on a very good news about a vaccine because a timetable first delivery will not arrive in time. This thing is still raging nearly go back to Dr. Eller in. About that taxing Pfizer announcing initial data that indicated. Other drawbacks and its is effective quite. But when we'll really know for sure that it works and what would come next to it was a timetable gives your sense of where we are on the vaccine. This is really exciting news I will tell you that this result more than 90%. It's 8% so angry that this could potentially be preventing. 90%. Of the disease that we say is really important I think you'll want to. Emphasized the fact though that we are still going to happen being mask and used the other infection prevention bundles and measures that we know about. We've gotten the vaccine. We still don't know about whether they are less likely to transmit so. I cannot. Over emphasized. This is really exciting news city about it and it's we're going to hear about seeing you soon probably in the next weeks. Company can apply to the FDA I do want to say one other thing is that what's interest payable by certain particular is that KR one company that did not receive any federal funding. Toward their vaccine development I think it's very centrist think and I think they've done a terrific job and this is an unprecedented for all of the company's. News. In a hard time Todd Eller in. And Tom buster thanks very much for being with us.

