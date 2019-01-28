Transcript for US sanctions Venezuela's state-owned oil firm

We're going to announce sanctions against. Petroleos de Venezuela associate a name or paid a base says it's known by its Spanish Akron in the state owned oil monopoly today's measure. Total seven billion dollars in assets flocked today plus over eleven billion dollars in lost export proceeds over the next year. Effective immediately. Any purchases of Venezuelan oil by US cents it is money well have to go into blocked accounts now I've been in touch with many of the the refinery is there is a significant amount of oil that's at C. That's org even paid for. That oil will continue to come to the United States. Verified the people in Venezuela want to continue to sell us soil as long as that money goes into blocked accounts will continue to take it otherwise we will not be buying at. And and again don't we are true general licenses so. The refineries in the United States can continue to operate so I expect in the short term very modest impacts. On the US refineries we've been working with them closely on these issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.