USS Nimitz to remain in Middle East amid Iranian threats

The U.S. aircraft carrier was originally ordered to return home.
0:27 | 01/04/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for USS Nimitz to remain in Middle East amid Iranian threats
Now to a major reversal from the Pentagon announcing that aircraft carrier Nimitz will remain in the Middle East just days ago. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said he ordered the Nimitz to return home to the US. To. Miller now says the ship will stay in the region citing threats against president prompt and other US officials fire Ronnie by a radiance. Marking one year since a write a Rick Iran's top general was killed and a US airstrike.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

