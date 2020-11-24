Transcript for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks

And congratulations. Mr. President elect on bringing together this extraordinary team. I have always believed in the nobility of public service. And these Americans embody it. Their lives and careers are a testament. To the dedication. Sacrifice and commitment. To civic responsibility that have strengthens our democracy. And kept America's promise a locket from more than 200 years. President like night and I have long that when we were elected. We would in Herat a series of unprecedented challenges upon walking into the White House. Addressing these challenges starts with getting this pandemic under control. Opening our economy responsibly. And making sure it works for working people. And we also know. That Aaron challenges will require us here at home. To overcome. Those issues that block our ability to proceed are challenged here. Is a necessary foundation for restoring an advancing our leadership around the world. And we are ready for that work. We will need to reassemble. And renew America's alliance that's. Rebuild and strengthen. The national security and foreign policy institutions. That keep us safe and advance our nation's interest. And confront and combat. The existential threat of climate change that endangers us. I take these issues very serious thing. My whole career has been. About keeping people safe from serving as district attorney to California's attorney general. To the United States senate where I have served on the intelligence and Homeland Security committees. I've come to know first hand the gravity of the challenges and threats facing the United States. And over the past few months I've also come to know the sound judgment. Expertise. And character. Of the people on this stage. I can say with confidence. That they are to a person. The right women and men are these critical positions. And I look forward to working alongside him on behalf of the American people. And on behalf of a president. Who will ask tough questions. Demand. That we be guided ice acts. And expect. Our team to speak the truth. No matter what. A president. Who will be focused on one thing and one thing only. Doing what is best for the people. Of the United States of America. When Joseph asked me to be his running mate he told me about his commitment. To making sure we selected a cabinet that looks like America. That reflects. The best of our nation. And that's what we have done. Today's nominees and appointees come from different places. They bring a range of different lines and professional experiences. And perspective it's. And they also share something else in common. An unwavering belief. In America's ideals. An unshakable. Commitment. To democracy. Human rights. And the rule of law. And they understand. The indispensable. Role of America's leadership in the world. These women and men are patriots. And public servants. To their poor. And they are leaders. The leaders we need to meet the challenges of this moment. And those that lie ahead thank you.

