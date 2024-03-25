Vice President Harris talks war in Gaza

During Rachel Scott’s interview with Harris, the vice president says the U.S. would not rule out consequences for Israel if they move forward with a military invasion of Rafah.

March 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live