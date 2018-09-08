Transcript for Vice President Pence tout groundwork for future 'Space Force'

Now the time has come to write the next great chapter. In the history of our armed forces. To prepare for the next battlefield. Where America's best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats. To our people to our nation. The time has come to establish the united states space force. And that's what brings us here today. Seven weeks ago. President trump directed the Department of Defense. To immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the six branch of the armed forces. President made it clear that our ultimate objective is to create. A new branch of our military that separate from and equal to five other branches. Today. The Department of Defense will release a report outlining the first stages of our administration's plan. To implement the president's guidance and turned his vision into a reality. Today's report. Calls for the creation of a new unified combatant command for space the united states space command. This new command structure. For the physical domain of space. Led by a four star flag officer will establish unified command and control for our space force operations. It sure in a gracious across the military and develop the space war fighting doctrine tactics. Techniques and procedures of the future. The second step this report calls for. It's the creation of an elite group of joint war fighter specializing in the domain of space. Who will form the backbone of the nation's newest armed service. Space operations for. Just like our special operations forces a space operations force will draw men and women from across the military. And will grow into their own unique in cohesive community. They'll support the combatant commands by providing space expertise. In times of crisis. And conflict. Third this report calls for the creation of a new joint organization to space development agency. It will ensure the men and women of the space force at the cutting edge war fighting capabilities. That they need and deserve. While our adversaries have been busy weaponized in space too often we have Iraq or ties to. And over time our ability to adapt and to new and emerging threats has been stifled by needless layers of red tape the space development agency will break free from an effective. And duplicative bureaucratic structures to focus on innovation experimentation. And forging the technologies of future. Men and women of the department of defense and pioneered some of the most groundbreaking discoveries. In armed forces are literally have revolutionized. Our national defense in times of need. From general shavers creation of the Intercontinental ballistic missile that admiral Rick overs development. Of the navy's nuclear enterprise. And now. We must do our part to make bold breakthroughs. Strengthen America's industrial base and deliver the cutting edge war fighting capabilities faster than our adversaries could ever match. And that's exactly what Americans will do. Finally this report calls for clear lines of responsibility and accountability. Manage the process of standing up and scaling up the United States department of the space force. Creating a new branch of the military is not a simple process. It will require collaboration diligence and above all leadership. This challenges arise deadlines approach. There must be someone in charge you can execute hold others accountable and be responsible for the results so we will create. A single civilian position reporting to the secretary of defense. To oversee the growth and expansion of this new branch of the service this position will be a new assistant secretary of defense for space. And this leader will be key to the critical transition. To a fully independent secretary of the space force in the years ahead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.