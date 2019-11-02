Transcript for Virginia's highest ranking officials refuse to resign

We begin with the political chaos in Virginia and a bold declaration from the governor they're saying loud and clear. He's not going anywhere after apologizing for wearing black face in the past governor Ralph north from. Is now facing fresh criticism over its description of African slaves they all articles of impeachment could be introduced soon against lieutenant governor just in Fairfax. By fellow Democrat. ABC's Florida coast are oddity has the latest this morning from Washington Mona good morning. Good morning Jeanne a good morning can it Virginia isn't truly entering unprecedented times. As a State's top three Democrats fight to stay in office and now lieutenant governor just in Fairfax. Is calling for an FBI investigation. To clear his name. In his first televised interview since that races photo scandal governor of north and tells CBS's Gayle King. He has no plans to step down I'm not won anywhere. I have learned from this I have a lot more to Lauren the governor referencing his years in public service as why he's still the best person to lead the commonwealth. But then once again stumbling the first indentured servants from Africa. Landed on our shores and old point comfort what we call now Fort Monroe and while also known slavery and yes. It was this photo featured on the governor's 1984. Yearbook page which created a ripple affect that entangled Virginia's top three Democrats into controversy. And this morning at least one lawmaker says he's pursuing impeach Ment. For lieutenant governor just in Fairfax after two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault. North some also weighing in and if these accusations are determined to be true I don't think he's gonna have any other option but to reason. Vanessa Tyson claims Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex back in 2004. And Meredith Watson says they are faxed raped her in 2000. While both were students at duke. Fairfax claims both encounters were consensual and is now calling for an FBI investigation. His lawyer's statement reading in part quote. The lieutenant governor is confident in the truth double emerged from an independent impartial investigation. And Virginia attorney general mark pairings future is also unknown carrying it would take over as governor as both north and and Fairfax resigned. Admitted last week heat shield were black face in the past so we've had this last legal say it again this story is far. From over. It looks like a fresh weaker controversy for the commonwealth Mona from Washington thank you.

