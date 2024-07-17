Vivek Ramaswamy on JD Vance's candidacy for Vice President

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about his longtime friendship with JD Vance and Vance's qualifications for Vice President.

July 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live