-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Nationwide COVID-19 cases surging
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Election Forecast
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases on the rise
-
Now Playing: Front-line worker urges people to take the virus seriously
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts sees no instances of voter fraud
-
Now Playing: 23-year-old CEO on mission to mobilize young voters
-
Now Playing: Will Trump or Biden benefit from final debate?
-
Now Playing: Trump downplays pandemic at campaign rally, goes after Dr. Fauci
-
Now Playing: Early voting underway, over 28M voters have cast their ballots
-
Now Playing: Rule change for final presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Inspiration and incentive at the polls
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Campaigns court Florida’s Puerto Rican vote
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court to hear border wall funding and 'remain in Mexico' cases
-
Now Playing: North Carolina elections chief: ‘At this point it’s just really executing the plan’
-
Now Playing: ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’: Activists call for inclusion in racial justice movement
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Democrats lead fundraising race
-
Now Playing: Trump dismisses COVID-19, calls US top health experts ‘idiots’