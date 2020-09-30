Transcript for Vote 2020: Election forecast after 1st presidential debate

Want to bring in 538 senior political writer Claire Malone for more on how voters. Are reacting to last night's debate Claritin the 538 election forecast now shows. Joseph Biden with a 78 in 100 chance of winning the election. And president trump with a 21. In 100 shot how much did this debate change things. Think the quick answer is we don't know yet they're. Some quick polls that we saw last night. Basically showed. People people reflecting what the currents. State of the polls are which is that Biden is up by Sutton points. Give or take and that's what people react to the debate if you like buying it up by one electron is not trump one. We will have some polling and some actual site to the ball in with it Soes are hopefully come out later today that'll. Show perhaps the before and after but I think partisan country partisan reaction Chu he saw that they Claremont from factory eight thank you. I.

