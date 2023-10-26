VP Harris hints at effectiveness of gun control at luncheon with Australian PM

"It does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated," Vice President Harris said at a state luncheon honoring Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

October 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live