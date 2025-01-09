Walter Mondale’s tribute for Jimmy Carter delivered at funeral

Ted Mondale, son of the former vice president, delivered a tribute written by his father in 2015.

January 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live