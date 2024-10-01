Walz-Vance VP debate will show 'stark contrast,' Tulsi Gabbard predicts

The former Democratic congresswoman and current Trump campaign representative says Ohio Sen. JD Vance has asked her for "some feedback" ahead of Tuesday’s debate.

October 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live