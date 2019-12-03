Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren announces run for presidency

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren talks Trump in Iowa: 'I can't stop him from hurling racial insults'

Now Playing: New 2020 budget proposal focuses on border security, but cuts education and Medicaid

Now Playing: Warren reacts to Biden's potential 2020 bid, college admissions bribery

Now Playing: Top Democrat fires back at DOJ officials over statements on Mueller report

Now Playing: Former Stormy Daniels atty said he gave federal prosecutors +1,500 documents

Now Playing: Trump insider says GOP leaders 'need high-quality help' since Dems took the House

Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi said impeaching Donald Trump's 'not worth it'

Now Playing: White House refuses to say if Trump believes Dems hate Jewish people

Now Playing: 106-Year-Old Woman's Wish Granted When She Gets to Meet the Obamas

Now Playing: Pelosi says Trump impeachment 'just not worth it'

Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi on Trump impeachment: 'He's just not worth it'

Now Playing: Rep. Nancy Pelosi: 'I'm not for impeachment' of President Trump

Now Playing: White House press secretary briefs reporters

Now Playing: WH press secretary holds first briefing in 42 days

Now Playing: White House budget increases spending on HIV research

Now Playing: WH refuses to say whether Trump really believes Democrats hate Jews

Now Playing: Fake Melania Trump conspiracy theory returns

Now Playing: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her case against "moderate" Republicans