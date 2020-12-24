-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive winter storm moves towards East Coast
-
Now Playing: Stimulus bill in limbo
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Trump pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner’s father
-
Now Playing: Relief for millions in jeopardy as US faces government shutdown
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown – President Trump says he will not sign COVID-19 relief bill
-
Now Playing: Trump says he will not sign COVID-19 relief bill without changes
-
Now Playing: President Trump grants host of new pardons
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Major winter storm just in time for Christmas
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to block COVID-19 relief bill after months of talks
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump threatens to block COVID-19 relief bill
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: America in transition: How Biden will confront climate change
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: What’s in the COVID relief bill?
-
Now Playing: President Trump issues wave of pardons
-
Now Playing: President Trump grants 15 pardons, 5 commutations
-
Now Playing: Biden delivers message: ‘Darkest days’ ahead in pandemic