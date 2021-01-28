Transcript for White House announces actions to restore quality and affordable health care

Good afternoon and happy Thursday. Or we get into questions. And it comes ample time for questions today. I wanted to share just a few updates with you if first today president Biden signed two executive actions fell begin to restore and strength and Americans access to quality affordable health care. Specifically. He directed agencies to reexamine rules. And other policies that limits and limb that Americans access to health care. And consider additional actions to strengthen Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act so they can continue to provide access to lifesaving care per millions of Americans. As a result the Department of Health and Human Services. We'll open health care dot gov for special and Roman period from February 15. Two may fifteenth Anderson's there reminder that prior administration only had opened for six weeks of this is double that length of time. Starting February 15 Americans without health insurance can go to health care act gut and sign up for health coverage often at little or no cost. A the president also rescinded the global gag rule which bars international nonprofits. That have a fact that international funding and sorry I missed at this again. Which bars international nonprofits that provide abortion counseling or referrals from receiving US funding. And he directed the Department of Health and Human Services to take immediate action to consider whether to rescind regulations under its title ten family planning program. But he's also of course built on the actions the president has taken to put equity at the heart of his administration's response to have a nineteen. Second I want to update you on the amendment. He made to the public readiness and emergency preparedness act or practice act declaration on the covet nineteen response. HHS will amend the current press act declaration to permit recently retired doctors and nurses to administer covic nineteen vaccines. And to permit anyone currently licensed backseat with in their home state. And to administer shots across state lines so we've talked a lot in here about. The need for not just vaccines but vaccinated Ers and this is an effort to put more back to back city leaders in the fields. Number ever of states and thirty taken action to ease licensing requirements to expand the vaccine or workforce but this nationwide access act. Action we'll make that easier across the board he mineral help us in our vaccination efforts with the continued cool 10900. Days. Also today I just wanted to point to which you may have all seen the statement by National Economic Council director Brian. D.'s. About the quarterly GDP weekly unemployment claims. And finally a note on the vice president's schedule today she's doing local TV interviews and meeting with editorial boards in West Virginia and Arizona. To discuss the American press.

