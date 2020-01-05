Transcript for New White House press secretary holds 1st briefing

Good afternoon I have an announcement for you on hospital funding has appropriated in the third phase of corona virus relief. The trump administration will distribute a total of twelve billion dollars in provider relief fund payments to 395 hospitals. Across the country that have been hardest hit by the Kobe nineteen pandemic. These hospitals have collectively cared for over 70%. Of the 184000. Americans that required hospital and patient care. Ten billion of the twelve billion will go towards hospitals treating 100 or more Cody nineteen and missions. HHS is distributing an additional two billion dollars to these 395. Hospitals. In proportion to the amounts of care they provide to low income. An uninsured patients. This is consistent with our effort to ensure that Americans who need federal government assistance the most proceedings. We'll be releasing a breakdown of these states receiving this funding and the counties receiving this funding before your awareness new York New Jersey and Owens-Illinois received the most funding by state. While New York, New York Bronx new York and cook Illinois received the most funding by county as determined by our metrics. Our health care providers as presidents from has repeatedly acknowledged our heroes as we work to defeat the invisible enemy. This relief fund meanwhile helped these heroes defeat this virus. Reacting to cares relieved I love what this one provider sad. He said thank you and god if they hew and god for this relief I tears in my eyes out of gratitude for these funds thank you so so so months. Additionally 100 flights as part of project air bridge have been completed to date. These flights have expedited nearly one billion pieces of PPE for our health care here is. The third phase of corona virus relief also included 320 billion dollars in additional funding for the paycheck protection program which. As you all know provides forgive noble loans to small businesses in order to keep their employees on payroll. This program has been extraordinarily successful during the first round of PPP loans one point six million loans received small businesses. Of those one point six million loans one million of them are given to companies with ten or fewer employees. So it has gone to small businesses. And businesses that need it most. The BP PP look it's not just another government program this is supporting everyday Americans who through no fault of their own have found themselves in this predicament.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.