Transcript for White House not ruling out another government shutdown

The White House not ruling out another government shutdown if lawmakers feel to reach an agreement on border security. You cannot take a shut down off the table and you cannot take five point seven off the table would if you end up someplace in the middle. Yet the which you probably season president say yeah okay and I'll go find the money someplace else. The main sticking points the president's request for five point seven billion dollars for border wall talks are reportedly centering around much less about one point six billion we came to this Lauren. How should we invest the American taxpayers money. The Democrats are looking to reduce the number of beds in detention centers hoping to limit aggressive detention activities by immigration and customs enforcement. Some lawmakers feel the talks have stalled. I'm hoping we can get out the dime later today error in the morning because times taken away while others believe the goals keep changing it. We have an obligation that's to protect our nation about the proper border security. As long as the goal post continue moving there's really no way we can lock where numbers are all over the place I think the big problem here is. This has become pretty much an eagle negotiations failure to reach an agreement Friday could mean another government shutdown. Just three weeks after the longest running shutdown in US history. Tara pulmonary ABC news Washington DC.

