White House, Secret Service respond to claims of Bidens' dog attacking people

The White House and the U.S. Secret Service react to report of the Bidens' dog, Commander Biden, with 10 biting incidents in four months.

July 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live