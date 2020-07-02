Transcript for WMUR-TV offers behind-the-scenes tour at NH debate

All of W and you are along as we take a behind the scenes look at saint Anselm college at the debate and this is actually our set inside the car's center where the spin room the media filing center is this is the desk where anchors will be sitting. Starting Thursday night broadcasting live from here it also be broadcasting live from here. Friday night before and after the debate as well on our anchors are prepping for that right now. And it's certainly not just W and you are here covering this debate take a look at all these seats more than 400 members of the media internationally. Have been credentialed to cover this debate and that media from all of the world isn't just set up inside the car center but you can see satellite trucks including our very own are lined up outside as well. And over here you'll see these are locations where reporters. We'll be standing out here doing live reports outside of the debate. Behind these double doors as the Sullivan arena it's used where they play hockey. But after hours and hours of work they are transforming it into that debate stayed we can't take inside right now the Solomon arena is close at this time. But we will be bringing that to be alive TU on Friday night thanks for joining us on our first in the nation to our I'm series LeClair for WMU Lar.

