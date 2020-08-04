Transcript for ‘They got it very wrong’: Trump criticizes World Health Organization

World Health Organization. And as you know they made a statement on June. When January 14 I guess it was that there was no human to human transmission of that was. They probably made that statement in the second or third week of December in addition but they made it very powerful in January 14. And they criticize me very strongly when I said that we're gonna shut down flights coming in from. China and especially from certain parts of China but from China generally we were cruise says very badly. So last year. In for many years. Hundreds of millions of dollars has been paid to the World Health Organization hundreds of millions of dollars a year. And last year was 452. Million dollars. In China paid 42 million. Before that it was. 500 million and China paid less than. Forty million. And before that it was. Similar numbers in the four hundreds three hundreds and sometimes even in the five hundreds of millions of dollars. And China would do. Proportionately it just a small fraction of that number. And I think they have to get. They're priorities right and their priorities that everybody has to be treated properly every country. And it doesn't seem that way does it doesn't seem that way so we're going to do. Study investigation it wouldn't make a determination as to what we're doing in the meantime we're holding backward. When is a very unfair. So the United States. 452. Million dollars compared to 42 million dollars that's to the World Health Organization. That's acted. As acted not fair. Not fair at all. And other countries as you know also gave very substantially less than the United States. And the world WHO. World health got it wrong many got a very wrong in many ways they were wrong. They also minimize that threat very strongly. And not good.

