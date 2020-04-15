Transcript for New Yorkers must wear face covering in public: Cuomo

Total hospital hospitalizations. Collect down still in the 181000. But it put them good news. That's a fact that's a fact that was good news from my opinion. Use the frightening of the curve or this whose pressures that we never used before. Platt told flattening rounding. Net change in hospitalizations. Daryn that's good news. Three day rolling average because remember any one of these days of reporting this is a new reporting. System. It's imprecise. I wouldn't bet the form on any one day's numbers but a three day average starts to be little more. Accurate. Icu admissions is there and that's good news. Integrations. Are down that's very good news. Just on me real life level. Or person isn't debated on a ventilator 80% of the people will never come off the ventilator or thereabouts. So that's good news. Little reality check. You still have. On a baby to day basis about 2000 people. Who. Are being diagnosed. With COLT. Seoul. We're out of the woods you know we're still in the works the good news is we showed that we can change the curve. Good noses greatness might. We can control the spread that is great news. Because can you imagine if we couldn't control the spread if we did all this and it spread kept going off. So we can control disparate. But you still have about 2000 people a day who are new. Diagnosis. Coming into the auspices. So it's still a serious public health issue. Players must yesterday 750. Tomb. Which is the painful news of our reality they have today the CDC. Change guidelines on how they want information reported they went. Debt so and then another category of tropical. Drafts. Which is. A unique category that stunned by the local department of health or via coroner. So where going to rationalize those. New reporting requirements. With local governments. And get that information out as soon as we can were also. Since we have a little bit period to take a breath. We're going to contact the nursing homes and facilities to find out if there were other. People who. Passed from hope it would not necessarily. In a hospital or ended nurses. Because there is a sense that there may be additional people look past the way. And they weren't included in the count because they weren't in a hospital there learners who. There is a saliva test. Which is faster and easier. It's not blood testing is not a swap it's just saliva. But that's a new form of testing that just being developed this finger prick. Test it. Witches. Less invasive. But also being developed this fall blood sampling test. Which is obviously. More intrusive. But to do the testing unique testing equipment unique swaps you need vials. And you need all of these things at a capacity. It does not now exist. We do you do the casket we've been doing testing and hospitals. Frankly that's not a great place to do tested you don't want people. Walking into a hospital emergency room who may be positive for corporate. Our drive through ups locations are better but how do you bring it back to scare correct. And then. Even if you have the equipment and a testing site. And the personnel to do the testing when you get alliance. To tax all of these tests. This is a whole world of questions that nobody has ever seen before. The bottom art is. Well you need large scale testing. Let's do what we each he would do with yet. That is that all unvarnished. Truth. I'm going to issue an executive order that says all people in public. Must have a mask or knows. Corporate mouth and nose covering. And they must Wear it in this situation where you cannot. Or are not maintaining social distance. Meaning what. Meaning the same thing we've been saying from day one. If you are going to be in public. And you cannot maintain social distancing. Doesn't happen Max. And put the mask wrong. When you're not being socially distant it's. Places. You're walking down mister Jordan down the street along. Right. You're now at an intersection. And there are people in the intersection. And you're going to be in proximity to other people. Put the mask on. Your right to go out for a walk in the or for a walk because you need to get out of that house the dog is getting on your nerves. Fight don't infect me you don't have a right to infect me. If you are going to be in a situation. In public. Where. You may come into contact with other people in a situations that is not socially distance you must have a mass. Or a cloth covering nose and map. That. Is by executive order. So. If you're gonna get on public transit from your boss your target on the subway you understand on a subway platform. You going to wall in a neighborhood that is busy. Pianist art walk you through past that the people on the sidewalk American Vietnamese and social distancing. You must Wear a mask. Wore. Cloth or an attractive brand or color coordinated band and a law. But you have to Wear. In those situations. We'll give people a three day. Notice. To allow compliance. Just on the off chance that some but it does not happy cloth covering. Or mask.

