Caitlin Clark’s starting salary reveals major pay gap in women’s sports

The No. 1 draft pick is slated to make a little over $76,000 during her rookie season with the Indiana Fever — just quarters on the dollar compared to her male counterparts.

April 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live