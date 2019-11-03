Transcript for This day in history: April 1, 1992

Sports news players of a national hockey league of gone on strike their first. Since the lead was born 75 years ago. Hockey players on average make a lot less than their colleagues in baseball basketball and football. And hockey is owners are trying to make sure it stays that way here's ABC's Dick ship. Nobody likes hockey. They love it. Or they ignore the people who love hockey is what happened today. The strike threatens to terminate the season in week before the playoffs to determine who wins the Stanley Cup NHL's championship trophy. Decide to strike at this critical time I think is a slapped the fans. The timing was particularly frustrating. Fans of the New York Rangers who would the best record in the NHL this season hoping to win the cup for the first time in 52 years. They should be here for us why are they going straight because we're we're the ones paying their wages but he can hardly afford to alienate any of its thing. Step by expanding. To San Jose this season the NHL has done little in recent years to win new followers. For example. The NHL no longer as a network TV contract in the US. The NHL wasted the coverage you sport received during the Olympics. Canadian star Eric Lindros still has not signed an NHL contract. NHL permits whaling faced with the symbol of the sport. Instead of Wayne Gretzky grace. In any chill president John Ziegler who like his league's marketing program. Fluctuates between ineffective. And invisible. The owners and players are squabbling now over a variety of issues from dividing the income from hockey cards he went to perform a free agency. But the real issue was that the owners are willing to risk losing the probable playoffs in the hope they can break the union and thus avoid restoring salary scale of others. She's in without a Stanley Cup champion could test the affection. Of even the people who love hockey. It sharp ABC news.

