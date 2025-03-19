Female barrel racers dominate the sport of rodeo

Go inside the world of rodeo as ABC News follows female athletes and their horses competing against the clock in the first major event of the year in Denver.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live