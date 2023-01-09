Georgia, TCU set to face off for college football championship

Undefeated Georgia is aiming to win its second straight title, but TCU doesn’t want to be called underdogs or a Cinderella story as they aim to knock off the top-ranked Bulldogs.

January 9, 2023

