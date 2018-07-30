Geraint Thomas wins 105th Tour de France

More
The Welsh cyclist with Team Sky won his first Tour de France.
0:38 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Geraint Thomas wins 105th Tour de France

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56921932,"title":"Geraint Thomas wins 105th Tour de France","duration":"0:38","description":"The Welsh cyclist with Team Sky won his first Tour de France.","url":"/Sports/video/geraint-thomas-wins-105th-tour-de-france-56921932","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.